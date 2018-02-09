VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy called on President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on Thursday and complained that the TDP was acting against the spirit of the Constitution in the Upper House while discussing the thanksgiving motion to the President’s address.

Speaking to mediapersons, he alleged that the TDP MPs are violating the Articles 74, 75 of the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha and complained against the same to the President.

He said that he also took the issue of defection of 23 YSRC MLAs to the ruling TDP to the notice of the President. As the Rajya Sabha elections slated to be held soon, the TDP planning to attract another four MLAs from the YSRC, he said and alleged that the TDP Rajya Sabha MP TG Venkatesh was entrusted with the task of offering `25 crore to YSRC MLAs to drag them into the TDP.

Alleging that the TDP government was committing irregularities in every project in the State, he urged the President to take necessary steps to check the State government. The YSRC MP said he will also lodge complaint to Election Commission.