VIJAYAWADA: Over 1,290 IIIT Nuzvid students are not qualified to write the mid-term exam of their second semester due to lack of attendance. A majority of the students who left for their homes for Christmas and Sankranti failed to turn up for the college on time, resulting in low attendance. Though it is not uncommon for students of the institute to return later than allowed, never have so many -- almost 12 per cent -- have been in the dock.

Several students TNIE spoke to said the spate of suicides among students in Andhra Pradesh was what prompted them to stay home longer. Rajesh (name changed), a student of IIIT Nuzvid said, “I have been here for the past two years and I am used to this institute, but newcomers tend to get homesick. The high number of student suicides have also created panic among students and parents.”

IIIT Nuzvid director Venkata Dasu, however, said it was unfair to correlate the two issues. “Them turning up late is in no way related to students suicides. That is all false propaganda. After Christmas break, only 50 students turned up on January 1, the next day, only around 5-10 per cent were on campus,” he said, but added that not writing the mid-term exam would not affect the students’ performance as the scores of only two mid-term exams would be calculated and every semester has three.