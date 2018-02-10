HYDERABAD: Two appeals have been filed before the Hyderabad High Court against an order of a single judge who directed the Andhra Pradesh government to appoint advocate P Trinadh Rao as special public prosecutor (SPP) to argue the victim’s case against the 13 Greyhounds personnel accused in the Vakapalli gangrape case.

One appeal was filed by the AP government represented by principal secretaries to home and law departments and Visakhapatnam district collector, and another appeal by the 13 Greyhounds personnel. Last month, the single judge had passed the order impugned in a petition filed by the nine survivors of gang rape belonging to tribal community, seeking to direct the AP government to appoint prosecutors to conduct the trial before the lower court in Visakhapatnam.

On Friday, advocate T Pradyumna Kumar Reddy, appearing for the accused Greyhounds police, made a mention before the bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan with a plea to hear their appeal along with the one filed by the AP government . The bench said that it would hear the appeals on Monday.

The government, in its appeal, submitted that the victims have got the right to select one as SPP from the panel of advocates prepared by the State.

Contrary to it, the single judge had passed the order appointing a person who was suggested by the victims as SPP, it pointed out. On August 20, 2007, 11 tribal women of Vakapalli were allegedly raped by Grey Hounds personnel.