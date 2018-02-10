KURNOOL: A 19-year-old second year B Tech student committed suicide by hanging herself on Thursday night after she was allegedly humiliated by college authorities for not paying fees on time.

K Prasanthi, a resident of Venkatarmana Colony in Kurnool city, was a student of G Pullaiah College of Engineering and Technology. She ended her life on Thursday night when her parents were not at home. When the parents returned, they found her body hanging from a fan.

The girl’s father, K Venkateswarlu, who works as a driver with APSRTC, claimed that she felt humiliated when the college authorities had pulled her up for not paying her fees on time. He alleged that he had already paid the fees, but the college did not issue a receipt. In the college register, her name was put in the ‘fees not paid’ column.

When contacted, college chairman G Pullaiah denied putting any pressure on students over the payment of fees. He maintained that there is no question of putting any pressure on students as the fees is reimbursed by the state government. He said the reason for the girl’s extreme decision could be something else.

Police have registered a case of suspicious death.