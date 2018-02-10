VISAKHAPATNAM: Terming the Statewide bandh on Thursday called by the Left parties protesting the ‘step-motherly attitude’ of the Centre towards Andhra Pradesh a huge success, CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna has said that a political Joint Action Committee (JAC) cutting across the party lines will meet in Vijayawada on February 18 to decide the future course of action.

He invited the leaders irrespective of political affiliations to join hands to launch an agitation to bring pressure on the NDA government at the Centre to get the due share to the State. “The participation of all political parties, including the ruling TDP and main opposition YSRC, and the success of the Thursday bandh tell all about the outrage against the injustice meted out to AP.

Now, a JAC of all political parties will meet in Vijayawada to reach a consensus on the future action plan, Ramakrishna told the media here on Friday. Thanking all political parties for their cooperation in the agitation against the Centre, he said that the people of Andhra Pradesh had sent a strong message to the Centre against the delay in the fulfilment of the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.