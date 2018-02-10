TIRUPATI: The golden Jain temple known as Sri Brahmeshwar Parshwanath Swarn Jain Temple, the first of its kind in the whole of South India, will be inaugurated (Pran Pratishtha) at C Ramapuram near Tirupati on February 11. The unique temple is part of the holy land of Sri Siddheshwar Teerth Brahmrishi Ashram of Siddheshwar Brahmrishi Gurudev, C Ramapuram, 6 km away from Tirupati.

This temple made of pure white Makrana marble blocks with carvings carried out by over 100 artisans working for more than 18 months at Makrana, Rajasthan. The carvings have been carried out by artisans from the famous Sompura carving community. The Sompura community has a history of more than 2000 years. The temple has a built up area of 12,000 sq. metre and measures 200 x67x712 ft in dimension.

24 Jain Tirthankaras

This temple has all 24 Jain Tirthankars from Lord Rishabhdev to Lord Mahavir and Simandhar Swamy, the living Tirthankara. The main 50-inch idol is of Lord Parshvanath, the 23rd Tirthankar. The temple also has idols of Devi Padmavati, Dev Dharnendra and Nakoda Bhairavji.

The uniqueness of this temple lies in a few facts. One, this is the only temple located in a complex where other deities are also worshipped, including Lord Shiva and Lord Lakshmi Narayan.