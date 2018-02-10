VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of judges from High Court of Hyderabad arrived here on Friday and inspected the buildings of NTR Veterinary University near Gannavaram airport for suitability of accommodating high court. The state government recently expressed its willingness to provide temporary accommodation to HC in the capital region of Amaravati.High Court judges including Justice V Ramasubramanyam, Justice C Praveen Kumar, Justice AV Sesha Sai, Justice T Sunil Chowdary and Justice P Satyanarayana Murthy along with district judges Y Lakshmana Rao and AV Ravindra Babu, Vijyawada Bar Association president Somu Krishna Murthy and other officials inspected the NTR Veterinary University buildings.

The judges will stay in Amaravati for two more days and inspect Nimra Engineering College buildings in Ibrahimpatnam and also the buildings of Acharya Nagarjuna University and will study the feasibility of shifting the AP High Court to the temporary location in Amaravati from Hyderabad.Though the State government finalised the designs of the High Court buildings in Amaravati, it gave its nod for shifting the HC to temporary location from Hyderabad until such time as the construction of the permanent strictures are completed.