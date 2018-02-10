VISAKHAPATNAM: A married woman and her paramour who eloped from Gudivada in Krishna district attempted suicide in a lodge in Araku Valley in the wee hours on Friday. The couple, who were said to be in depression fearing their families might not accept their relationship, sent SMSes to their parents before attempting suicide

According to sources, the 19-year-old woman, identified as Supriya (19), got married two years ago. Supriya, who had some differences with her husband, fell in love with Sujeeth (21) a few months ago.

Having eloped a few days ago, the couple decided to end their lives and checked into a lodge in Araku.

In the wee hours of Friday, Supriya cut her wrist and Sujeeth consumed some liquid laced with poison before they sent messages to their parents saying that they would end their lives.



With the parents alerting the Gudivada cops, the latter tracked the cellphone signals of the couple and alerted their counterparts in Araku. The Araku police reached the lodge and found Supriya and Sujeeth unconscious. The couple was shifted to hospital where their condition was said to be stable.