RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : BJP MLC Somu Veerraju has said the NDA Government at the Centre is committed to the development of AP. He was addressing mediapersons at the Press Club here on Friday. The MLC said the Narendra Modi-led government was extending all help to the State and it is not fair for the opposition parties to criticise that justice was not done to AP in the Union Budget. Denying the allegation of some TDP leaders that he is an agent of the YSRCP, he blamed media for misquoting his remarks on Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

“My comments that some persons who had only two acres of land earned lakhs of crores was not about Chandrababu Naidu. My comments were misquoted. I had criticised only the corrupt leaders,” Veerraju said. It is noted that, BJP national president Amit Shah had reportedly reprimanded Veerraju for his remarks against the Chief Minister.

Veerraju also found fault with media for creating a perception that the people of the State are angry with the Centre. “It’s only a media creation,” he said. He also expressed hope that misconceptions between State and Centre can be solved by the JAC being initiated by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.