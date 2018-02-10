GUNTUR: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner B Ramanjaneyulu has instructed the officials to strive hard to achieve 11 star rating for villages in the district by taking steps to make each family to earn Rs 10,000 per month apart from achieving 100 percent Open Defecation Free (ODF) status including completion of digging of farm ponds.He participated in a review meeting on MGNREGS works with Gurajala revenue division officials at Market Yard in Piduguralla of Guntur district on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he sought the officials to involve village and mandal officers in this prestigious task and also warned the officials and sarpanches of all mandals to take action against them if they failed in achieving 11 star rating for their villages. He said that the government will provide underground drainage facility in villages which have more than 5,000 population.

He said the government is planning to conduct Seemantham four times in a year for pregnant women.

Many topics including implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Mission Anthyodaya, ODF, water sheds, NTR Jalasiri, LED lights and underground drainage in rural areas were discussed in the meeting.District Collector K Sasidhar directed the officials to work with coordination to achieve targets. RDO E Murali, Gurajala Assembly MLA Y Srinivasa Rao and others participated.