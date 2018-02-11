GUNTUR: In an attempt to reduce the crime rate in the district headquarters, the Guntur Rural police department has introduced the Blue Colt wing under Tenali II Town Police Station limits. The Blue Colts have been provided with 30 two-wheelers so that they can reach the place where the service is required at the earliest. Social Welfare Minister Nakka Anand Babu and South Coastal Zone IG KVV Gopala Rao inaugurated the police control room and 70 CC cameras donated by Continental Coffee Private Limited. They also flagged off 30 two-wheelers which would be used by the Blue Colts wing.

Eight two-wheelers were given to Tenali division and 22 two-wheelers were given to rural police. The 70 CCTV cameras will be installed along Paderavuru to Revendrapadu of Tenali to Vijayawada main road.

The South Coastal Zone IG said the force working in this ‘Blue Colts’ wing will be equipped with latest gadgets like android phone.

Guntur Rural SP Ch V Appala Naidu said the police would soon come out with an action plan by identifying exact areas in the towns of Guntur district which needed immediate measures to tackle traffic problems and traffic jams. “The bike patrol teams will prevent unlawful activities and regulate traffic movement on the busy roads in the town,” he said.