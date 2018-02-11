HYDERABAD: In a major set back to the Hyderabad city police, the Nampally Court has issued orders directing the Punjagutta police to register a case against Detective Department DCP Avinash Mohanty, ACP K N Vijay Kumar, sub-inspector Nayeem and eight others, following a petition from advocate Sailesh Saxena alleging that he was falsely implicated in a case to take revenge on him.It is learnt that the advocate has also filed a writ petition in the court stating that the Punjagutta police have not registered the case despite a court order.

Speaking to TNIE, DCP Avinash Mohanty said “Sailesh Saxena, was earlier arrested in some cases and has also cheated the High Court earlier. We have strong evidences against him in the cases which he was arrested.” Meanwhile, a report has been submitted by the CCS police, to the Punjagutta police regarding the directions given by the court. It is also learnt that the Punjagutta police are seeking legal opinion before registering a case against the IPS officer and others.

Sailesh Saxena, an advocate was earlier arrested by the central crime station police along with a TDP MLC Deepak Reddy, for alleged involvment in land grabbing cases. After coming out on bail, Sailesh moved the court alleging that he was falsely implicated in the case and requested the court to take action against the police officials and the witnesses.

In his petition to the court, Saliesh mentioned that DCP Avinash Mohanty, ACP KN Vijay Kumar, SI Nayeem, constable Govind Rajulu, realtors R Srinivas and R Krishna Kumar, Managing Director of Vertex Corporate Venkata Raya Verma Vegesna, P Thirmal Reddy, Ali Mohammed, J Srinivas and A Shekar, both junior assistants, have targetted him and are trying to take revenge on him, with the political influence.

“ACP KN Vijay Kumar demanded Rs 50 lakh, on the behest of DCP Avinash Mohanty, to ensure that the witnesses (panchas) would not come to the court and give any evidence against me,” alleged Sailesh Saxena in his petition with the court, adding that he has some footage of CCTV Cameras, which shows the illegal acts done by the police.The court after examining the petition, on February 5, ordered the Punjagutta police to register a case against the DCP, ACP and others, under relevant sections of IPC.