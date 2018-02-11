VISAKHAPATNAM/ SRIKAKULAM : Even as the north coastal Andhra districts have been allocated funds as part of the Special Central Assistance norms mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 in the last three years, the district authorities say that the allocated funds are far from adequate when it comes to undertaking big projects. Visakhapatnam district has received `150 crore—`50 crore each in three phases—as part of the Special Central Assistance norms in the last three years. But, Srikakulam authorities say that they are yet to receive the `50 crore allocated for the 2017-18 fiscal.

The district authorities say that as the allocated funds are not sufficient to undertake separate projects, they are diverting the released amount to various welfare projects or small works like setting up lift irrigation schemes. After a decision was taken in the Union Cabinet in March last year, the Centre is implementing the ‘Special Assistance Measure’ initiative for Andhra Pradesh by the way of special dispensation in funding of Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) and funding of irrigation component of Polavaram project as those were included in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The Centre provided ‘Special Assistance’ of `1,976.5 crore to AP during the 2016-17 fiscal and the amount included `1,176.5 crore allocated for filling the resource gap and `350 crore for the development of seven backward districts covering four from Rayalaseema and three in the North Coastal AP. “As per the provisions, Visakhapatnam district has to get four instalments of `50 crore every year. So far, we have got `150 crore under the ‘Special Central Assistance’ programme and are using the funds for various development works in Vizag Agency and rural areas.

We have spent more than `125 crore thus far on developing road infrastructure, drinking water supply facility and etc in tribal and rural areas,” Collector Pravin Kumar told TNIE. Apart from these, the funds are also being used for MGNREGA convergence for laying of CC roads and constructing Anganwadi buildings, irrigation check-dams and other development works, he added.

Srikakulam yet to get funds allocated for 2017-18 fiscal Fewer allocations have been made thus far as part of the Special Central Assistance programme to the backward Srikakulam district, said Collector

K Dhananjaya Reddy. The district has received H50 crore every year since 2014. But, the allocation for the 2017-18 fiscal is yet to be received. “We can’t undertake separate projects with the limited allocation. So, we use the funds to augment the existing welfare schemes like NREGS, laying roads, drinking water schemes, farm subsidy and others. Two minor lift irrigation schemes have been set up,” he said. Same is the case for Vizianagaram. The officials said that they have received H150 crore since 2014 and the funds are being utilised for small projects.