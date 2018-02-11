ELURU: CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has said his party will form an alternative with Left and democratic forces at national level. Addressing a public meeting at Lutheran High School here on Saturday evening, he expressed concerns over the increase of social outrage in the country. Alleging that the ruling party, BJP, was conspiring to bring down the government in Tripura, he claimed the Saffron party was attempting to suppress Left parties in West Bengal and Tripura.

CPM politburo member BV Raghavulu demanded that the Centre establish a price stabilisation fund to help farmers in times of price fluctuation. He criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Arun Jaitley and Venkaiah Naidu of playing drama on special status to Andhra Pradesh. He questioned Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan about the cheating of the Telugu Desam Party in the state on special status. He pointed out the Left parties were agitating over the last four years to get Andhra Pradesh the special status.

State committee secretary P Madhu alleged that CM Chandrababu Naidu has registered 99 cases against a tribal woman and opened a rowdy sheet for her agitation on the Polavaram project oustees.

Earlier, the party leaders and workers, in thousands, took out a massive rally in Bhimavaram. The rally started at old bus stand and reached Lutheran grounds through the main streets.Participating in the party’s state convention that commenced in Bhimavaram on Saturday, Sitaram Yechury lamented Prime Minister Narendra Modi had raised slogan “JIO-Hind” instead of “Jai Hind” by becoming a brand ambassador of Reliance industries. He alleged that the Modi’s policies are pro-corporate and communalist.

He said GST benefits only the corporate and claimed Modi’s move on demonetisation was to favour four-five online marketing companies that influence the global economy. The decision of the demonetisation has lead to bankruptcy of small scale industries, he stated.The CPM general secretary said, “The introduction of FRDA (Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance) Act has exposed PM’s determination to entrust public money to corporate forces in the country and this step should be obstructed by taking up the people’s movement.”He blamed the BJP-led NDA government for not making an official announcement on the Rafael Arms deal. He added that BJP has joined hands with destructive forces to defeat CPM-led Left front government in Tripura in the upcoming assembly elections.