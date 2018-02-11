GUNTUR: At Balaji Nagar in Reddypalem of Guntur city whichever way one turns, he or she encounters bad roads. Though the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) then repaired the damaged patches and that had the residents breathe easy for a while. But in the past three years, the road has returned to being bad with potholes. After the GMC dumped gravel in an attempt to fill potholes and level the road, it had turned worse.The road repair works have crawled to a snail’s pace, and the residents have voiced their displeasure at the pace of the work and also the condition of the road.

R Subba Rao, a resident of Balaji Nagar complained that the potholes have made it difficult for car users and pedestrians to use the road. To avoid driving/riding over the potholes, the drivers/riders swerve to the right or left edge of the road, throwing off balance those using the road on the opposite side.B Tulasamma, a resident of Balaji Nagar said the Guntur Municipal Corporation needs to repair the roads in the colony at the earliest as hundreds of commuters use it every day.

Ramesh, a small business owner in the area, said that dust pollution was extremely high because of the dug up roads. The damaged roads also pose a safety risk for motorists.When contacted, a senior GMC official said that the road repair works will begin soon.

Dreadful roads

Gravel dumped to fill potholes has worsen the condition of roads

The damaged road has turned into a great inconvenience for public and a safety hazard for motorists