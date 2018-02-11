VIJAYAWADA: Amid the ongoing tussle between the State government and Centre, YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy has put Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the mat by raising the issue of Special Category Status, while Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan decided to form a Joint Action Fact Finding Committee to ferret out the truth about the Central assistance to the State.The Leader of Opposition, who is continuing his Praja Sankalpa Yatra in Kavali Assembly segment of Nellore district, on Saturday tweeted that Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh was made a precondition to split the State and the same was assured on the floor of Parliament by the then ruling and opposition parties alike. It was approved by the Union Cabinet in March 2014 and even orders for its implementation were sent to the Planning Commission.

“Under what moral right did Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu sell Andhra Pradesh’s interests by trading Special Category Status for the so-called ‘special package’-- details of which are unknown. Please stop this eyewash and explain your actions to the people of the State,” he demanded.On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan tweeted that now people would like to know why the sudden realisation now that the special package, which the State government has agreed to, is not working.

He said the Jana Sena Party all along has been saying that it is a regular “State Package“ where the funds would have come anyhow according to devolution method as the State’s right. Pawan Kalyan from the start was not happy with the special package and has been insisting on the Special Category Status, which he said was right of the people of Andhra Pradesh, as it was announced by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on the floor of the House.

He had made his stance regarding the Special Category Status and special package on various occasions after expressing his opposition to the ‘special package’ at a public meeting in Kakinada, where he described it as a “stale laddu”. A couple of days ago, he expressed his intention to float a joint action committee with like-minded people to fight for the rights of the State. On Saturday, he tweeted, “A Joint Fact-Finding Committee will objectively analyse the AP Reorganisation Act promises without any personal, political or ideological bias. Based on that report, political action will be decided by the Joint Political Action Committee (JPAC).”