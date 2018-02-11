VISAKHAPATNAM: After his 48-hour ‘Rail Hunger Yatra’ protesting the delay in fulfilment of the promises made to AP in the AP State Reorganisation Act-2014, former minister and Uttarandhra Charcha Vedika founder Konathala Ramakrishna on Saturday announced that he would launch an ‘Uttarandhra Jana Ghosha’ programme from February 12 .After his return from Delhi, Konathala told the media that during the ‘Jana Ghosha’ programme that would continue till February 28, he would champion the causes including Special Category Status (SCS), Vizag metro rail, special funds to seven backward districts in Rayalaseema and Uttarandhra among others.

“The Jana Ghosha programme aims at creating awareness among the masses about the state bifurcation promises and other regional demands including MSP to farmers, environmental protection, sorting out the water-related issues with the Odisha,” he said. Describing his ‘Rail Hunger Yatra’ as a successful attempt to mobilise the MPs and political heads irrespective of parties to fight for the fulfilment of all bifurcation promises.

“We have suggested that the Centre must set up a new railway division with Koraput or Rayagada as its headquarters in Odisha, paving the way for the special railway zone in Andhra Pradesh with Vizag as its headquarters,” he said. Referring to the special package to AP, Konathala argued that the Centre had allocated `15,000 crore to a small territory like Bundelkhand and but, earmarked only `350 crore for the development of seven backward districts in Andhra. “It is an injustice. We demand that the Special Central Assistance for the backward districts is increased to `2,400 crore,” Konathala said.