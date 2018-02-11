GUNTUR: The hill shrine of Kotappakonda, the temporal abode of Trikoteswara Swamy, located 13 km away from Narasaraopet is all decked up for Mahasivaratri festivities beginning on February 13.

Lakhs of devotees from various parts of the State are expected to converge at the temple. Chanting ‘Hara Hara Mahadev,’ the devotees climb the hill on foot. The village comes alive on the eve of the festival with a carnival like atmosphere.The highlight of the festival here is the presence of lofty illuminated ‘prabhalu,’ made of bamboo and decorated with coloured cloth and paper. Some of them are as tall as 60-70 feet and are carried on bullock carts.

RTC is operating special buses from the bus station complex in Guntur and as well as from other districts. The police have made elaborate ‘bandobast’ arrangements. A host of VIPs including Ministers are expected to be present. Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao has taken a lot of personal interest in augmenting facilities. The State government apart from according ‘State Festival’ status, has appointed an Officer on Special Duty for the festival.The deity on the top of hill shrine is in the shape of Sivalinga and is known as Trikoteswara Swamy. A steep flight of steps lead to the hill and the deity is located at a height of 1,587 feet.

Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao stated that the State government announced an amount of `50 lakh to conduct the State festival and `20 lakh for Kotappakonda Tirunallu. He instructed the officials to complete the works before Toli Ekadasi on February 11. He asked the officials to set up facilities like drinking water, uninterrupted power, transport and spruce up the sanitary conditions. He called upon the officials to work in close coordination with the departments.

The Endowments, Revenue, Police, Rural Water Supply, AP Transco, APSRTC and Forest departments have made elaborate arrangements for the annual festival. The temple authorities are leaving no stone unturned to conduct the festival smoothly. No VIP vehicles will be allowed on the ghat road leading to Sri Trikoteswara Swamy Temple atop Kotappakonda, where the Maha Sivaratri festivities, will kick start on February 13. The Endowments Department is arranging pandals and barricades for the devotees.

Festive fervour

Lakhs of devotees from AP and the neighbouring states, throng the temple to have a glimpse of Sri Trikoteswara Swamy, during Mahasivaratri

APSRTC is running nearly 659 buses from various depots for ‘Kotappakonda Tirunallu’

The devotees will offer

11 types of ‘naivedyams’ to the deity during the festival

Illuminated ‘prabhalu’- the main attraction of the festival

The TTD installed Chaturmukha Brahma and Seshasayana Vishnu idols on the ghat road. The Forest Department renovated a children’s park, a bird sanctuary and a fish aquarium en route hill shrine

