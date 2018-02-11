VIJAYAWADA: After creating ruckus in both the Houses of Parliament for five consecutive days demanding the Centre to fulfil the promises made to the State under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, the TDP has decided to stall the proceedings of Parliament slated to be commenced from March 5 if the Centre fails to resolve the issues by that time.Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas alias Nani said that they (TDP MPs) will not hesitate to stall the proceedings of Parliament if there was no proper response from the Centre.

Though it is learnt that the Centre in principle assured to announce an action plan for fulfilling the promises like filling up the revenue deficit and railway zone after a meeting attended by BJP chief Amit Shah, Union Ministers Arun Jaitley, Piyush Goel along with Union Minister from the State YS Chowdary and TDP MP CM Ramesh late on Friday night, leaders neither from the BJP nor the TDP confirmed the same.

Meanwhile, YS Chowdary and CM Ramesh called on Finance Minister Jaitley and appealed to him to expedite the process of implementation of the assurances given on Friday. Jaitley reportedly informed them that he would organise a meeting with officials concerned on Monday to put things on a fast-track.

Despite maintaining that the Centre somehow agreed to look into the demands raised by them on the floor of Parliament, the TDP leaders, however, hinted at continuing their protest until getting justice from the Centre.“We cannot believe the assurances given inside a room.

If the Centre having sincerity towards addressing the problems of the State, it should have given a statement in Parliament. Thus, we will have to continue the heat and will act as per the decision taken up by our party supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu,’’ said a TDP MP. Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu demanded the Centre to release funds immediately and take immediate action in case of some non-monetary demands.

CM keeps mum

Interestingly, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who was in touch with the TDP MPs and giving necessary instructions to them over the strategy to be followed in Parliament, however, remained indoors in his residence at Undavalli for the last two days after returning from Dubai. He came out of his residence on Saturday evening and hosted dinner to the judges of Supreme Court and High Court.

It is learnt that earlier in the day, Naidu had a tele-conference with YS Chowdary and CM Ramesh, who are in Delhi, over the latest developments and also convened a meeting with the party leaders in his residence.Sources said that Naidu instructed the party leaders to adopt a wait-and-watch policy until getting a clarity from the Centre over the promises made to the State. Naidu will organise a meeting with the TDP MPs available in Amaravati on Sunday to discuss the party strategy.