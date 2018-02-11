TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to increase the online quota of Rs 300 special darshan tickets, which will be issued up to April 15. Tirumala Joint Executive Officer K Sreenivasa Raju on Saturday said that considering the low rush of devotees in the months of February, March and April, the TTD authorities decided to increase the online quota of darshan tickets.

“Currently, we are issuing 1,25,000 Rs 300 special darshan tickets every week. For the benefit of pilgrims, 17,000 more tickets will be issued every week up to April 15. From Monday to Wednesday, 3,000 additional tickets will be issued and on Friday and Sunday 4,000 additional tickets will be issued. Through the special tickets, the pilgrims can have darshan within two hours, the JEO added.