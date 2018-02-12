VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president and Visakhapatnam MP K Haribabu has said he stands by what he said and is ready to debate on what he said on the amount given be the Centre to the State government under different categories.

In a brief interaction with media-persons in Vijayawada on Sunday, the Visakhapatnam MP said what he said in Delhi was only after careful study and analysis of the assistance rendered to Andhra Pradesh under different accounts.

“There might be the difference in what they have asked and what was given. I have limited myself to explain what has been given to the State by the Central government. If there is anything wrong in that aspect, I am ready to explain,” he said.

When asked about his press conference being described as a cinema script, the BJP leader shot back, “Be it cinema script or drama script - the fact remains the fact. In last three and half years, Central government has given funds to the State under different heads. That is what I have said.” He maintained that all the promised institutions to the State have been given and funds for them are being given. He said it was made possible with mutual cooperation between Central and State government. If there are any differences, it can be resolved through discussions, he added.