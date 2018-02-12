VIJAYAWADA: APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy found fault with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for distorting truths and failing to keep promises made to the State. In an open letter to the PM, he took objection to his remarks against the Congress and its leaders. Taking exception to the lack of central assistance to AP in last four years, Raghuveera said that the Prime Minister in his speech failed to reassure people of the state. He wondered during voting on a bill, whether the doors of the House or closed or left open. He wanted to know what the BJP was doing at that time, as it was the main opposition party in the House.