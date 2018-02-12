ELURU: The Maha Sivaratri celebrations will begin from February 12 to 14 at Bhadrakali Sametha Veereswara Swamy Temple on the river bed of Akhanda Gowthami Godavari at Pattiseema in Polavaram mandal. The festival will begin with panchamrita abhishekam at 6 am on Monday. On Tuesday, trustee Kocherlakota Ramachandra Venkatakrishna Rao will perform abhishekam.

As there was no sufficient water at Pattiseema main ghat, the officials have changed the ferry point to Subrahmanyeswara Ghat. Barricades and jetties were set up at the ferry point at the Subrahmanyeswara Ghat in Pattiseema.

The officials also constructed toilets and changing rooms for pilgrims on the river bund. Hand pumps have also been set up and 15 CCTV cameras were installed on the river embankment from ferry point.

About 1,500 police personnel have been deployed for security at the Subrahmanyeswara Ghat and Bhadrakali Sametha Veereswara Swamy Temple, according to Polavaram DSP ATV Ravi Kumar.

ITDA project officer Harindra Prasad, Jangareddigudem RDO K Mohan Rao and temple executive officer U V Ramana Murthy travelled on a boat from the ferry point to the temple to oversee the arrangements. They directed the officials to ensure safety of pilgrims during their boat journey.