WARANGAL:Home minister Nayini Narasimha Reddy had to face an embarrassing situation from his own community people when an angry crowd threw water bottles on him on Sunday at a private function. The incident took place during Kakatiya Reddy’s Association’s state-level meeting when the home minister categorically stated during his speech that it was not possible for Reddy community to get financial assistance and reservation in jobs. An angry crowd immediately started throwing water bottles on him. However, the bottles did not hit him.

Police personnel immediately covered him. A shocked Narasimha Reddy immediately changed his tone and assured the crowd that he would take up the issue of helping financially weak people of Reddy community with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Following the assurance by the home minister, the crowd pacified.

Earlier, speakers urged TRS government to create a corpus fund of `100 crore to help financially weak Reddy community people and also provide them reservation in government jobs. They were expecting an assurance from Narasimha Reddy. But the crowd went furious when the minister said that it was not possible for making changes in Constitution in order to provide reservation to communities like Reddy. The enraged youth present at the function immediately started throwing bottles on the home minister.

Reddy community leaders cutting across political parties including senior Congress leader Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, TDP senior leader and former minister E Peddi Reddy and BJP Warangal urban president Rao Padma were present.