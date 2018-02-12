VISAKHAPATNAM: The vital organs of a 22-year-old student of Andhra University in Visakhapatnam, who died in an accident, have given a new lease of life to several persons. G Sai Gourav, a first-year M Tech student of Andhra University and a resident of NGGOs Colony in Akkayyapalem met with an accident at MVP Colony on February 8 and sustained severe injuries on his head.

Battling for life for two days in a hospital, he was declared brain-dead on Saturday. After the members of the Jeevandhan Scheme counselled their parents, they agreed to donate the vital organs of Sai Gourav.

“Gourav’s kidney, liver, corneas and heart were harvested and sent to various hospitals in the city. His heart was transported to Chennai,” Jeevandhan, Coordinator from Vizag, Indira told TNIE.

The traffic police arranged a green channel on Saturday late night and the heart was flown to Chennai, she added.