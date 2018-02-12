ELURU: CPM politburo member Prakash Karat has said that dialogue between India and Pakistan will ease tensions between the two countries, but the Modi government is not showing any interest for the same. He was speaking to reporters at Bhimavaram on Sunday.Referring to the recent attacks on Army camp at Pathankot and Jammu and Kashmir, the CPM leader put the blame on the Modi government for the increasing terror strikes in the country.

The CPM leader had expressed doubt over the Centre’s strategy when Prime Minister Narendra Modi boasted of the surgical strikes targeting terror launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC).

“What is the Modi government’s strategy. We have been calling for a dialogue with Pakistan to settle all disputes and bring normalcy along the LoC,” he said.

He stated that the Centre can counter terror activities using force. “But it should also conduct talks, without which we cannot solve any problem,” he said. More and more security personnel and civilians have been killed. It’s time the Centre rethinks its strategy to bring peace along the border areas.

He lamented that the Modi’s government has no commitment or sincerity to solve the problems of the people.

There is ambiguity on key issues in the Union budget. The Centre has mentioned 50 percent or above the production cost of the agriculture products as MSP. However, the government has allocated `2,000 crore whereas `1 lakh crore is required for the scheme.

‘TDP failed to put pressure on Centre for SCS’

He asked the TDP, an ally of the BJP, what steps it had taken in the last four years for getting Special Category Status to the State.“The TDP leaders are now blaming the Modi government over injustice done to AP. However, the TDP, which is an ally of BJP, had done nothing for the same in the last four years.

‘No issue with Yechury’

Replying to a question, CPM politburo member Prakash Karat ruled out any rift between party general secretary Sitaram Yechury and himself over the alliance proposal with the Congress Party as reported by a section of media. “The party central committee will decide the future course action,” he said. The All India Party Congress will be conducted in the third week of April and the party will adopt a political tactical line for the next three years. “On the basis of the tactical line, we will work out a strategy. The main aim of the Left parties is to defeat the BJP at the Centre in the 2019 general elections. Now, party leaders and cadre are working for party’s victory in Tripura.,” He exuded confidence of coming back to power in Tripura.