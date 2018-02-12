GUNTUR: The Rural Water Supply department has prepared a summer action plan with an outlay of `12.84 crore to meet the water needs of people in rural areas and submitted the same to the AP government.

The officials are taking steps to fill the tanks in villages through canal water till March. As per available data, there are 356 water tanks in villages under Krishna Delta, Guntur Channel and Krishna West Delta in Guntur district.

The officials are inspecting the water levels in tanks on a regular basis. The officials are also estimating the water drawing capacity in 13,000 borewells in Guntur district.If the officials found any borewell dried up, the department will dig the borewell further to draw water. The officials are also taking steps to supply water through tankers in Macherla, Guntur Rural, Prathipadu, Pedanandipadu, Rajupalem and other places in Guntur district during summer.RWS SE P Bhanu Veera Prasad said the action plan is prepared by keeping in view water needs of people.