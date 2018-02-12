SRIKAKULAM: EVEN as wild elephants continue to wreak a havoc by venturing into the forest fringe villages and trampling crops, the forest officials have started digging trenches in a stretch of 55 km to prevent the straying of pachyderms into human habitations. According to the officials, the trenches are being dug between the forests and the nearby villages in Palakonda, Patapatnam, Palasa, Tekkali divisions and the government has earmarked a fund of `16.17 crore for the purpose. The man-elephant conflict has been continuing unabated in the district since 2007, resulting in seven deaths. Many residents of the forest fringe villages have also been injured in the pachyderm attack.

“The state Cabinet has given the nod for the digging of trenches across the reserve forest areas. Each trench will be of 1-metre long and three metres in width. Apart from preventing the entry of pachyderms into villages, the trenches will serve as groundwater preservation pits,” says Srikakulam DFO Santi Swaroop. In the initial phase, tenders have been finalised for the trenches to be dug up in 25 km while the same for the rest of the stretch will be done soon. Since the second week of January, six earth movers have been engaged for the trench works, says the district forest officer.