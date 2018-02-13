VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Government on Monday issued orders forming AP Drones Corporation as a sbsidiary of Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited. A decision to form the corporation was taken in the recent Cabinet meeting. Permission was accorded for constituting the board of directors of the corporation with Managing Director of APSFL as the chairman and managing director. Additional secretary or joint secretary or deputy secretary of Investment and Infrastructure department, finance department, a representative from the home department will be the directors. The CEO of the corporation, to be recruited, will also be a director. ​

The drone has become an important tool - not just as a social tool which can change local governance but also as a commercial activity for a large estimated market demand. Drones can be operated in two ways either by manual intervention or by autonomous mode. It is the only tool which can be deployed immediately due to their fast data gathering capability. It also has the capability to cover the large area in a short span with less human intervention compared to conventional methods. This helps officials take quick decisions related to various issues.

Keeping in view the potential of drones, the State Government intends to expand the utilization of drones in various sectors such as police, mining, municipal administration & urban development, agriculture & allied sectors, disaster management, survey, tourism, project/asset monitoring etc for monitoring, capturing images & videos at high resolution, generation of 2D maps, 3D models, point cloud model etc. Hence the decision was taken to form the AP Drones Corporation.