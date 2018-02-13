ELURU: A mother and her 25-year-old son were killed on the spot when a speeding sand-laden lorry hit their bicycle from the rear at Tangellamudi turning in Eluru City outskirts on Monday evening.According to police, Mutyala Manga (43), who worked as a sweeper in a motorbike showroom in Tangellamudi was on the bicycle with her son Mutyala Sai on her way to her house in Chodidibba area in Eluru when the heavy-vehicle hit her.

Manga is survived by her husband and four children. Sai was her elder son and he is survived by his wife Bhargavi and a month-old child. He also works as a sweeper. When the accident took place, the relatives, along with the locals, reached the spot and blockaded the Eluru-Jangareddigudem road demanding justice for the victim family. Two town police reached the spot and assured them of justice.