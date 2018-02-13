RAJAMAHENDERAVARAM: Bodies of two children, who went missing from their house in Tirumalaipallem village in Gokavaram mandal of East Godavari district on Monday evening, were found floating in a pond near their house on Tuesday morning.

According to police, Bibi (4) and Sk Abdula (3), children of S K Nagoor Saheb and Nazima, went missing from their house around 5 pm on Monday.

Parents said they were playing outside their house at that time.

When the search for the children in the neighbourhood proved futile, the family lodged a complaint with police on Monday night.

On Tuesday, Nagoor Saheb, a daily wage earner was told about bodies of two children found floating in the pond by a passersby. On being alerted, both parents of the children and police rushed to the spot and identified the victims to be the missing children.

Nagoor Saheb and Nazima broke down on seeing the bodies of their two kids.

Police registered a case and shifted the bodies to a government hospital for postmortem.