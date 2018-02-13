VIJAYAWADA: The verbal duel between the political allies BJP and TDP is refusing to die down with leaders from both the parties continuing to trade charges and countercharges.While the BJP leaders maintaining that they will be accountable to the public and will explain to them about the support extended by the Centre towards the development of the State, the TDP leaders said that they want funds and fulfilment of all the promises made.Taking a serious note of the statements given by the TDP MPs that they will not hesitate to wage a war against the Centre if it fails to come up with an action plan for resolving the issues mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act at the earliest, the BJP leaders suggested the TDP to maintain restrain while dealing with the ally.

“We can understand that political parties will speak for gains. But, it is unfair on the part of TDP leaders to make threatening statements that they will wage a war against the BJP in case of not releasing funds to AP,’’ said BJP State general secretary J Shyam Kishore.The BJP leader, though, on one hand said that it is better for the allies to give up differences and strive for the development of the State, however, on the other, found fault with the TDP MPs over threatening the BJP. If you (TDP) are ready for a war, we, too, will respond in the same manner, he said.Rubbishing the allegations of TDP leaders that the BJP is trying to sail with the YSRC, he sought to know why the TDP along with the YSRC participated in protests.

Don’t test our patience: Dy CM

Demanding the Centre to fulfill the promises made to the State at the earliest, Deputy Chief Minister KE Krishnamurthy wanted the BJP not to test the patience of people of the State. Participating in Rajamahendravaram Parliamentary meeting on Monday, he said that the injustice meted out to AP now became a national issue and wanted the Centre to do justice to the State.Excise Minister KS Jawahar suggested the BJP to make sincere attempts for realising the promises made to AP instead of resorting to wrong propaganda.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Narsapur Gokaraju Ganga Raju had a bitter experience on Monday, during the inaugural of various government programmes at Andaluru village of Veeravasaram mandal in West Godavari district. TDP leaders of Veeravasaram tried to corner Ganga Raju over raw deal to AP. The MP got irritated by their attitude and expressed his anger. At Andaluru, when TDP leader Veeravalli Chandrasekhar tried to submit a representation to the MP, he expressed his ire. Similar incident happened in another village. TDP leaders taking exception to his attitude and reminding that it was due to TDP voters he had won the election, they boycotted his programme. Bhimavaram MLA P Ramanjaneyulu followed the MP.