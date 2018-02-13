VIJAYAWADA: Five people were killed in a ghastly road mishap at the 10th Mile Cross near BN Kandriga in Chittoor district on Tuesday.

According to police, four people were returning to BN Kandriga from Srikalahasti in a seven-seater auto-rickshaw, when a speeding tipper rammed into it.

The four passengers and the driver died on the spot. Locals, who saw the mishap rushed to the spot. With much difficulty, bodies could be taken out from the mangled vehicle.

The driver of the tipper abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot.

BN Kandriga police, who rushed to the spot, sent the bodies for the postmortem.

The deceases were identified as auto driver Venkata Ramana (48), Ramarao (50), Kumari (47), Ananth (16) and Bindu (18). All the victims were from in and around BN Kandriga.

A case has been registered and the investigation is on.