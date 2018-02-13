VIJAYAWADA: The Joint Fact-Finding Committee (JFFC) formed by Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan met to discuss the modalities as to how to go about the task before it -- ferreting out the facts about the actual Central allocations made to Andhra Pradesh and implemented projects. Pawan Kalyan released the JFFC logo through twitter on Monday evening.Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar, who was asked by Pawan Kalyan to be part of JFFC on Sunday, met Jayaprakash Narayan of Loksatta on Monday. Jayaprakash Narayan is also part of the JFFC. CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna also joined them. In the meeting that lasted 90 minutes, modalities of the JFFC, which issues need to be dealt with and how, whom to be made a party to the JFFC were discussed.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, the trio said it was the initial meeting and once it takes shape and the discussions are concluded they will come out with a detailed road map. “At the time of bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh has suffered severe losses and certain promises were made. In last four years, the focus remained on flashy and temporary gains, but not on the real benefits. What should have been done was to pursue the Central government in a systematic manner with regard to the implementation of the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act,” Jayaprakash Narayan said. He explained that they are going about it in an apolitical manner and all they have is sincerity in their power and nothing else.