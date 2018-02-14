VISAKHAPATNAM/VIJAYAWADA : At a time when the top brass of the TDP and BJP are vocal about their commitment to the coalition, the State leaders continue to exchange jibes against each other on ‘Mitra Dharma’. BJP floor leader in the Assembly P Vishnukumar Raju on Tuesday flayed the TDP leaders saying that the latter were enacting political dramas for mileage. He accused that a section of TDP leaders was resorting to BJP-bashing episodes. “The high drama being enacted by the TDP leaders on the Parliament premises is embarrassing not only for the BJP but to all Telugu people. Such acts are tarnishing the image of Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

He said that YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra was getting a good response and the TDP leaders wanted to divert the attention of people by resorting to the BJP-bashing. Referring to the media conference held by BJP State chief K Haribabu in Delhi, Vishnukumar Raju said our State president has explained about the fund allocations by the Centre to AP.“But, the TDP leaders are unable to digest the facts. CM Chandrababu Naidu must teach his leaders about how to follow the Mitra Dharma,” he said.

Hours after the comments made by the BJP leader, Roads and Buildings Minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu accused the BJP leaders of crossing their limits. Speaking to the media at Chodavaram, he said, “The BJP leaders are levelling baseless allegations on TDP leaders with bad political intentions. They have crossed the limits by making corruption allegations on the TDP rank and file. I dare them to come up with the proof to drive their points home.” Naming the BJP floor leader, the minister said, “I know well about Vishnukumar Raju. He is a humble and bold person but with the mindset of a child. His allegations will take the coalition to nowhere.”

Meanwhile, in Vijayawada, BJP MLC Somu Veerraju alleged that leaders of the yellow party were confusing the people by adopting double standards over the support the State receiving from the Centre.

Showing newspaper clippings of Naidu hailing the Union Budget last year (2017-18) and claiming that AP is the only State that bagged more funds from the Union government, the BJP leader sought to know why the Chief Minister and the TDP leaders were criticising the Centre now. Veerraju reiterated that the Centre had been fulfilling several promises mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act in a quick time and heading towards resolving the remaining.

Stating that the Act is mentioning only to examine the issues like extending Special Category Status (SCS), setting up Kadapa steel plant, Dugarajapatnam port and railway zone in the State, he said the issues were not mentioned as mandatory. Despite that, the BJP government at the Centre was putting sincere attempts for the same. Alleging that opposition parties are trying to provoke the people in the name of SCS, he said there is no difference between SCS and special financial assistance announced in lieu of SCS to the State as both are meant for extending the necessary funds for the development of the truncated State.