AMARAVATI: Former Union minister and veteran TDP leader Bolla Bulliramaiah died of old age-related illness this morning, party sources said.

He was 92.

Bulliramaiah was ailing since some time. He breathed his last at his residence in his hometown Tanuku in Andhra Pradesh today, the sources said.

AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister N China Rajappa, Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and several other Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders condoled his death.

Bulliramaiah, who was known as a genial person, joined the TDP during its inception and became an MP in 1984.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Eluru constituency in 1991, 1996 and 1999 and served as the Union minister of state for commerce during 1996-98 in the United Front government.

Bulliramaiah began his career in 1953 as an employee in the Andhra Sugars and rose through the ranks to become its chairman and managing director.

"Bulliramaiah rendered exemplary services to the Telugu Desam Party and the people. His death is a deep loss for the party," the chief minister said in a statement.