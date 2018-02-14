HYDERABAD: Pointing out that public money was being wasted by abandoning the Edlapadu gram panchayat office, whose construction was halfway through, to facilitate construction of a new building merely because of change of office-bearers, the High Court has recently directed the Guntur district collector to ensure that no construction takes place until further orders. It has also asked the collector to inquire into the issue and file a counter affidavit on a petition which opposed shifting of the existing panchayat office.

Justice Challa Kodanda Ram passed this interim order on a petition filed by gram panchayat member M Sirisha challenging the resolution passed by the panchayat to shift the existing office and to construct a new building. Petitioner’s counsel P Roy Reddy told the court that it was unfortunate that the panchayat had passed a resolution for shifting the existing office situated at survey number 361 despite incurring expenditure on construction which was halfway through.

By abandoning the existing one, the office-bearers wanted to construct a new building at survey number 322-B in Edlapadu village. Though a complaint was made to the AP government there had been no response till date, he pointed out.The judge expressed displeasure with the decision of the panchayat officials to shift the office and made it clear that the court would not support decisions which resulted in wastage of public money. Justice Kodanda Ram adjourned the hearing by eight weeks.