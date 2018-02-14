NELLORE: YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said his party’s MPs would resign if the Centre failed to grant specialcategory status to Andhra Pradesh by the time the Budget session ends on April 6. He was addressing a public meeting at Kaligir in Nellore district as part of his padayatra when he made the announcement asserting that SCS would a lifeline for Andhra Pradesh and that he would fight for it until his last breath.

“Our party MPs will quit on April 6 if SCS is not accorded to the state and as a run-up to the deadline, we have formulated an action plan to mount pressure on the Centre, which includes statewide protests and laying siege Collectorates of all 13 districts on March 1,” he said. Jagan explained the protest’s slogan Hodha mana hakku, package tho mosapovadam (SCS is our right, do not be cheated by special package) and said his campaign would be a nationwide one. He added that after the March 1 picketing of Collectors’ offices, his party’s fight would continue with greater vigour.

The Leader of Opposition warned that if nothing was done before the deadline, he would take the struggle to the national capital, with the party’s MPs, MLAs and other leaders marching to Parliament. The demonstration for SCS will continue inside and outside Parliament throughout the Budget session, he said. “Special package can never be equal to special category status,” he added.