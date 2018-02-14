VIJAYAWADA: CPM State secretary P Madhu on Tuesday lashed out at both BJP and TDP for doing injustice to Andhra Pradesh and said the party at its State convention had resolved to fight against those two parties and champion the cause of Andhra Pradesh.Speaking to mediapersons, Madhu said both the TDP and the BJP, which failed to live up to the expectations of the people of AP by failing to keep the promises made during bifurcation, are trying to divert the attention of the people to cover their failure. “We will not let their nefarious intentions to keep on cheating the people of the State. In the three-day State convention of the party held in Bhimavaram, it was resolved to fight for the rights of the State come what may,” Madhu said.

The Left leader said that youth in the State, particularly those from backward districts, are now frustrated as they did not get the jobs, did not get the opportunities they expected through Special Category Status. “In every such place, they have formed into development committees to fight for the rights of their respective regions,” he said.

Listing out several provisions like railway zone, steel plant and revenue deficit gap, Madhu said that even under the announced special package in lieu of Special Category Status, the State did not even get 10 per cent of the amount that AP is entitled to. The CPM State secretary lambasted Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for misleading people with publicity of unwanted issues and failing to give facts about Polavaram project. He said justice can only be achieved through people’s agitation. The CPI and CPM will be holding discussions on Wednesday to chalk out the future course of action, he said.