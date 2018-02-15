VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana has said the State government will inaugurate as many as 200 Anna Canteens across the State on June 2. The canteens will be opened in 50 most populated towns and cities.The minister inspected Indira Canteens in Bengaluru on Wednesday to study the best practices being implemented there. “We will emulate the best practices after studying the menu that is served, the design of the canteen, the functioning of kitchen and other aspects,” he said. The minister also visited Chennai to study the functioning of Amma Canteens there.

He added that Anna Canteens would offer quality food at lowest possible price. “The canteens will offer breakfast and lunch for a price between Rs5 and Rs10. We will finalise the prices and the menu soon,” Narayana said.Meanwhile, the municipal officials of towns and cities where the canteens are proposed, are finalising the locations. “There are problems in a few cities regarding the location of Anna Canteens. We are working to resolve those at the earliest. Each town and city will get three to four canteens on an average,” a senior official said.