GUNTUR: Guntur Government General Hospital has performed a rare life-saving surgery for treatment of rapid heart beat (ventricular tachycardia) on a patient from Medapi near Tripurantakam in Prakasam district recently.A team of doctors led by GGH cardiology head Dr N Srikanth and electro physiologist Dr Somasekhar performed the surgery. Giving the details to mediapersons here on Wednesday, GGH superintendent DS Raju Naidu said that one P Rambabu was suffering from life-threatening rapid beating of heart.

When the patient joined the hospital for treatment on Jan 20, the doctors had identified the sites responsible for the rapid beating and treated them with radio frequency ablation on the exteriors of the heart.However, Raju Naidu called upon philanthropists to extend Rs 5 lakh financial aid to the patient to fix “Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator” to the patient.