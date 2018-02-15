GUNTUR: In a tragic incident, a first year MBA student was killed after his bike was hit by a tractor at Tsunduru in Guntur district late on Tuesday night. According to Tenali CI B Kalyan Raju, Annapureddy Kiran Kumar (22), along with five other friends, were on their way to Tsunduru to witness Tirunallu on three motorbikes. Suddenly, a speeding tractor hit the bike of Kiran Kumar killing him on the spot, while his friends escaped unhurt.

Kiran Kumar hailed from Marispet in Tenali of Guntur district and was living with his mother Ramana and two elder sisters at Tenali. He was studying MBA first year at Priyadarshini Institute of Technology and Management at Chintalapudi village in Duggirala mandal of Guntur district.Based on a complaint lodged by Kiran Kumar’s mother Ramana, Tsunduru SI Victor took up investigation. The body of Kiran Kumar was sent to Tenali government hospital for postmortem.