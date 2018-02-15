VISAKHAPATNAM: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), a Maharatna company, has bagged a major order of Rs 560 crore for supply and installation of Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) system from the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) for its 2x490 MW National Capital Power Stations (NCPS) at Dadri of Uttar Pradesh. The order has been secured by BHEL amid a stiff competition among the Indian and multinational companies.

The FGD system is a set of technologies to remove sulfur dioxide (SO2) from exhaust flue gases of fossil- fuel power plants, and from the emissions of other sulphur oxide emitting processes.

According to BHEL authorities, the company is all geared up to tap the huge market potential and ready to manufacture and supply emission control equipment for Indian thermal power plants to meet the revised emission norms.

Earlier, the BHEL has successfully executed the FGD system at Tata Power’s Trombay Unit 8 in 2008 and is currently installing FGD systems at NTPC’s 3x250 MW Bongaigaon project. The company has also recently received orders for installation of FGD system at 5x800 MW Yadadri project of TSGENCO and 2x660 MW Maitree project in Bangladesh. With the ordering of Dadri, BHEL has contracted FGD orders for 13 units till date, a press note released by the company said here on Wednesday.

BHEL’s five-decade experience of installing more than 180 GW power generating equipment in India and abroad, backed by its strong engineering credentials, has prompted various utilities to repose their confidence in its capabilities to make their power plants compliant with the revised emission norms.

While central utilities like the NTPC and state utilities of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have already placed orders for supplying emission control equipment, discussions are on with several other utilities, the BHEL authorities said.

What is FGD system?

Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) system is a set of technologies to remove sulfur dioxide (SO2) from exhaust flue gases of fossil- fuel power plants, and from the emissions of other sulphur oxide emitting processes.