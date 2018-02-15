VIJAYAWADA: The Left parties have decided to organise a roundtable conference in Vijayawada on February 18 to devise an action plan to exert pressure on the Centre for granting Special Category Status to AP and implementing other promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. CPM State secretary P Madhu and CPI State Secretary K Ramakrishna held a meeting with other Left party leaders here on Wednesday to finalise the protests to be staged in February and March.

Addressing a press conference later, Madhu alleged that the BJP-led NDA government had failed to implement the promises made to the State in the AP Reorganisation Act. “We have decided to organise a series of agitations, including a protest demonstration in front of Parliament in New Delhi on March 6. Relay fast will be organised in all the district headquarters from March 2 to 4,’’ he said.CPI secretary Ramakrishna came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ignoring the interests of the State.

He called upon the political parties to come forward to fight against the Centre and the TDP regime in the State. A massive demonstration will be organised in Visakhapatnam on February 24, demanding the establishment of a railway zone, he said.CPI leaders M Nageswara Rao and Jelli Willson, CPI (ML) Liberation leader D Harinath, CPI (ML) New Democracy leader Polari and CPI (ML) leader G Vijay Kumar were also present.