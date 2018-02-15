VISAKHAPATNAM: After almost four years have passed after its announcement, the proposed Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) appears to gain some momentum, as the VUDA officials are now busy preparing the final draft of the master plan. They say that in most likelihood, the project would get the nod from the government before the general Assembly election slated for next year.

As part of the project which was announced in November 2014, more areas from Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts will be included in the VMRDA to develop it as a mega metropolitan city after Amaravati. According to sources in VUDA, its vice-chairman P Basanthkumar is busy giving final touches to the Cabinet draft of the proposal which will be submitted to government soon. As per the officials, the government wants to make the VMRDA as the second largest urban development zone next to the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) in Amaravati.

The VUDA is preparing the master plan and zonal development plans for the VMRDA which would comprise around 6,764.59 sq km area for 25 years, with 2036 as the horizon year. It will spread over East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts, covering 50 mandals and 1,340 villages. As per the 2011 Census, the population of the said area is 52.93 lakh— now it is estimated to be around 60.50 lakh—with a rural and urban population 54% and 46% respectively.

Though a preliminary master plan for the VMRDA was prepared earlier, the VUDA officials, along with the LEE Association, is preparing the final revised draft master plan in accordance with the provisions of the AP Metropolitan Region and Urban Development Authority (APMRUDA) Act, 2016, with the total area of 6,764.59 sqkm.

To prepare the revised master plan, the VUDA appointed the Canada-based LEE Associates South Asia Pvt Ltd in August 2016. The master plan aims at sustainable development, evolving a development vision and a roadmap for balanced growth of the region by regulating future spatial development with 2036 as the horizon year.Further, a secretary-rank officer may supervise the administration of the metropolitan body and the existing staff will continue in their posts.

