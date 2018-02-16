ONGOLE: Four pilgrims, including two women, were killed and 20 others were injured when the truck in which they were travelling overturned at Nallaguntla village in Komarole mandal of Prakasam district in the wee hours of Thursday.According to Giddalur CI V Sriram, a group of 30 persons hailing from Devangagudi village, near Chikkaballapur district in Karnataka State, embarked on a pilgrimage on February 12.

They have already visited Panchamukha Anjaneya Swamy temple in Kadiri of Anantapur district and Brahmamgari Matham in Kadapa district.While the victims were going to Srisailam, the truck overturned on the highway killing Mareppa (60), Ademma (55) Venkatanarasappa (55) and Narayanamma (53) on the spot. The injured were shifted to government general hospital in Giddalur. According to the pilgrims, the truck driver lost control over the vehicle while speaking over phone.

Ill-fated truck

Police take him into custody