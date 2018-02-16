VIJAYAWADA : In the review meeting on arrangements made for the impending Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2018, held on Thursday with the officials of the Education Department, State HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao expressed his displeasure over the lapses in allocation of examination centres to the candidates of the State. According to the TET schedule, the examination will be conducted from February 21 to March 3, through online mode. In all 4,46,833 candidates have applied for the TET. Of these 15,605 candidates were allotted examination centres in other states. However, they have been given an opportunity to revise their examination centres and 9,518 candidates have already given their revised option.

“The remaining 6087 candidates (of 15,605 candidates allotted other-state centres) are yet to submit their revised option. In case they submit it by Friday evening, they can write the examination within the State itself,” said the minister during the review meeting.Commenting on the difficulty faced by the students over the allocation of examination centres, Srinivasa Rao said, “There won’t be any change in the examination schedule. As the examination centres are not uniformly distributed in all districts, candidates were allotted centres in other states and districts. But now everyone has been given an opportunity to revise their option and submit by Friday evening. All those candidates, who have revised their options,will sit for the examination on March 2.”

For record, of all the candidates, who have applied for TET, 3,83,204 have downloaded their hall tickets till date. In all 183 examination centres, across the State, other cities and states such as, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai, were allocated to the students. On an average over 52,000 candidates will take this examination in a given day.