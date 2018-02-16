After opening the tank and getting down to work, the workers could not breathe and fell unconscious.

CHITTOOR: Seven people died and one is battling for life after inhaling poisonous gases while cleaning an underground septic tank at a private hatchery near Moram village of Palamaner mandal in Chittoor district on Friday. While four of them were declared brought dead by the doctors, three others lost their lives during treatment, reports said.

The deceased have been identified as M Ramesh (32), G Govinda Swamy (35), B Ramachandra (23), A Reddappa (30), Keshava (20), R Babu (30) and Venkata Rajulu (23). Siva Kumar Reddy (46) is undergoing treatment and his condition is said to be critical.

According to information, the mishap happened when seven workers got down into the septic tank to clean it. “ After opening the tank and getting down to work, the workers could not breathe and fell unconscious. Locals immediately pulled them out and shifted them to a nearby hospital,” witnesses said.

Police and district administration officials, who rushed to the spot, suspect that harmful chemicals, that were drained into the septic tank along with regular wastes from the hatcheries, may have led to the release of poisonous gases.

Meanwhile, home minister N Chinarajappa ordered an enquiry into the mishap. Health minister Kamineni Srinivas directed the Chittoor district administration to provide necessary medical services to the victims. Opposition leader Y S Jaganmohan Reddy also expressed condolences.