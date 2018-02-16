VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that a Mega Industrial Corridor would be created between Anantapur and Krishnapatnam and it will be the biggest industrial corridor in the country.

In the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting held on Thursday, he directed the officials to create an ecosystem, which would help in the promotion of industries in the State.

He told the officials to focus on creating a cluster for the South Korea Investment Township in which Korean companies from sectors like automobiles, electronics and infrastructure would set up their base. The township should have residential facilities, commercial activities and places of tourist attractions, such as the Gollapudi Reservoir, he said.

“The township can include the KIA factory site, and can be marketed as the South Korea Investment Township,” he said. On the occasion, the officials informed him that the 18 associate firms and vendors of KIA Motors are planning to invest $761 million and employ 6,799 people.