VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the TDP government has never compromised on safeguarding the interests of the State, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday sought to know why he is afraid of the Centre.On YSRC leaders’ allegation that Naidu don’t have guts to fight with the Centre and that he is dancing to the tunes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said it is the YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy who is gripped under panic as the trial has been expedited in the cases against him.

“Why should I get panic? That is Union government and ours is State government. There are Chief Ministers for BJP, Congress and other parties in different States. Why should I afraid of the Centre. Are there any cases against me,’’ he asked.During the TDP coordination meeting held at his residence in Undavalli, Naidu launched a broadside against the YSRC chief. After indulging in a series of cases, Reddy is trying to get rid of the same, he said and directed the TDP leaders to counter the allegations of YSRC.​

“Reddy could not say why he is going to court every week. He cannot speak about his assets and where they are lying. He even could not say the owner of the house he is residing. The State is suffering a lot of damage due to him. If the State having such corrupt leaders, Kia like industries might not came to the State,’’ he said.“Though there were no cases filed against me, the YSRC chief is attempting to portray himself as equal to me by alleging that I was also facing cases,’’ Naidu said.Recalling that late YS Rajasekhara Reddy achieved nothing despite filing 26 cases against him, Naidu said that the YSRC chief is making all evil attempts to obstruct the development of the State by filing wrong complaints in courts.

Special package

The Chief Minister stated that his government had accepted the Special Assistance Measure from the Centre as it assured to extend all benefits under the SCS. “The YSRC has hailed the Union Budget. However, the TDP, despite being an ally of the BJP, has raised voice against the injustice meted out to the State and the party MPs protested both in and outside Parliament. That is our commitment towards protecting the interests of the State,” he said.

Condemning the claims of the BJP leaders that the Centre has been sanctioning more schemes and more funds to AP, he said that the Centre gave more or less what it is giving to the other States. “The figures revealed in the 27-page booklet released by the BJP leaders are only lying on papers. There is a lot of difference between sanction of funds, allocation, release of funds and commitments,’’ he said and instructed the TDP leaders to explain the same to public. “We are explaining the public about the 19 issues mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act as well as the six promises made by the then Prime Minister. We are also submitting memorandums to the Prime Minister and Union Ministers,’’ Naidu said.